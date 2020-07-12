Letter: Stupid excuses

Stupid excuses
I witnessed a man without a mask walk behind a retail counter and talk to a clerk within inches of the clerk’s face.
Forget the arguments about the clerk should have stopped him, the store should regulate, it’s your right to not wear a mask, the whole thing is a hoax, etc. They are all wrong or just stupid excuses.
The retail people are putting themselves at risk every day to service us. It is beyond irresponsible to not wear a mask.
The infections in Gregg County are escalating. If you want everything to stay open, then become part of the solution. Wear a mask. I hope our mayor will come to the conclusion that what is needed in order not only to stay open but to save lives is to require masks. Once more, all of the excuses and arguments anyone comes up with are wrong or just stupid.
— Robert Lowery, Longview