Letter: Success despite Democrats

Success despite Democrats
With the start of the impeachment hearings, we the people finally got to see what has been going on behind closed doors in the U.S. House of Representatives (news story, Nov. 13). The Democrats trotted out the two star witnesses in their impeachment inquiry. It was a human supernova, for them and the entire world to see.
For three years now the Democrats have falsely accused our president. First they claimed he colluded with the Russians to win the 2016 election. Then they said he was obstructing justice during that investigation. Now it’s the absurd quid pro quo allegation. History will not smile kindly on them. The kicker in all of this is, it’s the Democrats themselves that are guilty of all these accusations.
While they spent the last three years chasing their collective tails, the President has been working hard for us. He gave us the tax cut, and got rid of burdensome regulations. These two actions have made our economy the best in my lifetime, and I’m a senior citizen. Manufacturing jobs have open up and wages have increased. He is standing up to China and their harmful business practices. He built up our military, while also making getting care easier for veterans. ISIS is no longer in Syria and Baghdadi is dead. All of it without Democratic help.
— Gerald Green, Longview