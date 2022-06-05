Letter: Support Alzheimer's research

Support Alzheimer’s research
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, including 400,00 in Texas. As an Alzheimer’s Association advocate, it is my honor to represent them. I have personally seen the devastating effect this disease causes before it takes a life. I lost my twin brother to Alzheimer’s.
I have just attended the Alzheimer’s Impact Movement (AIM) Advocacy Forum and met with Congressman Louie Gohmert to explain why Congress must continue to prioritize legislative action against Alzheimer’s. Specifically, I urged Gohmert to support the bipartisan NAPA Reauthorization Act and the Alzheimer’s Accountability and Investment Act to ensure the nation continues to prioritize addressing Alzheimer’s and other dementia and to support the bipartisan Equity in Neuroscience and Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials (ENACT) Act (S. 1548/HR. 3085) to increase the participation of underrepresented populations in Alzheimer’s and other dementia clinical trials.
By 2050, the number of people 65 and older with Alzheimer’s dementia may grow to a projected 12.7 million, barring the development of medical breakthroughs to prevent, slow or cure Alzheimer’s disease. To learn more about this disease and how you can join the fight to end Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org.
— Wendy Lee, Gladewater