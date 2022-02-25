 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Support Bisese as constable

Support Bisese as constable

I have known John Bisese for over 25 years and have spent a considerable amount of time with him during those years.

He enjoys going to church and has been involved in various projects to help people. He has experience in law enforcement and with serving legal papers, both of which are assets to a constable. He is fastidious, clean, neat and dedicated to his work.

For these reasons, I believe he would make a fine constable for Pct. 2. I don’t know anything about his opponent, but I’m confident that the precinct would be well served with John Bisese as constable.

— Andrew Riley, Kilgore

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

“There is a way which seems right to a person, But its end is the way of death.”

Proverbs 14:12