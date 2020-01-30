Letter: Support Scouts, enjoy a meal

Support Scouts, enjoy a meal

Have you ever wanted to get involved in your community while eating great food at the same time? Well now you can!

Boy Scout Troop 618 soon will be holding its annual spaghetti supper. It will be on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Greggton United Methodist Church, 1101 Pine Tree Road. Adult tickets will be $10 and children 12 and under will be $5.

Not only is the food good, but the service is amazing as well. On top of that, all proceeds go to the troop and its scouts for equipment and camps we attend. I hope you can make it.

— Camron Feliciano, Longview (Feliciano is a member of Troop 618)

