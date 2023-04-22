Letter: Support Special Health Resources

Support Special Health Resources
At Special Health Resources, we believe everyone deserves access to high-quality, affordable health care.
Special Health Resources is a comprehensive health care system, providing affordable care for the entire family. With clinics in Tyler, Jacksonville, Longview, Paris, Texarkana and Texarkana, Arkansas, as well as a fleet of mobile units to serve more rural areas, we provide health care to families in 23 East Texas counties and one county in Southwest Arkansas.
Services include: adult primary care; pediatric care; adult and pediatric dental care; women’s health; immunizations; STD and HIV/AIDS screening and treatment; as well as mental health services and substance abuse treatment. We also work to help address national public health issues like the HIV/ AIDS epidemic, substance use, homelessness and prevention services.
Special Health Resources is a federally qualified health center and we serve the uninsured, under-insured, undocumented and people living in poverty. And now, we’re looking to you, our neighbors, to help support us in our efforts.
For the first time, Special Health Resources this year is participating in East Texas Giving Day. If you’re not familiar, East Texas Giving Day — held April 25 — is one day a year that gives citizens a chance to support local nonprofits .
Just visit easttexasgivingday.org/specialhealthresources .
— Shaun’ta Whitehead, CEO, Special Health Resources