Letter: Supreme Court turnover

Supreme Court turnover
Most people don’t give much thought to the first Monday in October, unless they hear on the news or are legal scholars who know that by virtue of our nation’s Constitution that the day is ordained to be the start of each term of the United States Supreme Court.
Overall, it is as good a time as any for the sessions of the Supreme Court to commence since the justices have escaped the hot weather season. The Constitution was written in an era before air-conditioning, and the court normally ceases its sessions around the month of June and issues rulings then.
One aspect that I think warrants a constitutional change is that justices are appointed for life terms. Back in the year 1787, life expectancy in America was a mere 38 years of age. Nowadays , the life expectancy has risen to close to 79 years of age. While a person may be living longer, their reflexes, cognition and endurance tend to diminish . I would fully support an amendment to the Constitution establishing 10-year term limits to any justice. The High Court needs more rapid turnover.
— James A. Marples