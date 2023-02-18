Letter: Swallowing a glass egg

Swallowing a glass egg
Vladimir Putin should read about the Texas rat snake. It is colloquially known as a “chicken snake.”
Part of its diet is to raid chicken houses and swallow the eggs. The snakes then coil around a post or small tree trunk, constricting their bodies, crushing the egg, making the contents into a high-quality meal.
Texas farmers long ago learned to combat this pest by placing thin-shelled glass eggs in the chicken laying boxes. When eaten and crushed by the predator, instead of a good meal, the critter gets lots of razor sharp pieces of glass that destroy its innards, leading to a slow and painful, although quite well-deserved, death.
From behind the “Pine Curtain” in East Texas, it looks like maybe Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, the “Moscow Chicken Snake,” is swallowing the glass egg known as Ukraine. Hopefully with the same results.
“Slava Ukraini.”
— John Coppedge, Longview