Letter: Take action, mayor

Take action, mayor
I’m writing about the doctors signing a petition of sorts for people to get vaccinated (news story, Sunday). Not that it’s going to do a whole lot of good.
But I’m thinking the mayor of Longview has to start taking charge of the situation. The mayor should get together with the City Council and come up with an executive order concerning COVID-19 vaccinations. The mayor, with full support from the doctors and medical staff, should make the following decree just as I posted a while back: Either you get vaccinated, or you will not be allowed to be treated at the hospital, clinic or emergency room.
People need to understand that if they wish to be unvaccinated and catch the virus, well, then they’ll have to pay the price. You cannot have your cake and eat it too, so I strongly urge you, mayor, to start putting your foot down and do something.
The doctors, nurses and medical and hospital staff are waiting on you to do such a thing. It is time for you as the mayor to step up or step off. Meet with the City Council. Do something. Don’t just be neutral by sitting on your thumbs, please.
— Beatrice Teddy, Longview