Letter: Take it up with the GOP

Take it up with the GOP
Reading Robert Bauman (letter, Oct. 2): He has a problem with a man in Pennsylvania telling Texans how to handle migrants.
Seems the Texas government can’t handle the migrants, so they ship them to the Northeast where they do handle the migrants. This shows that people willing to help people can get things done. Mr. Bauman wants to blame Biden for people taking fentanyl. I think they have a choice.
Mr. Bauman says the federal government is more corrupt than ever. The Trump government was the worst government ever in the White House, and the Jan. 6 committee is providing the evidence.
Mr. Bauman says the education system is no longer responsive to parents. From 2000 to 2014, Rick Perry, a Republican governor, then Abbot for eight years (Republican governor).
If you have a problem with education, you might take it up with the Republican Party.
— Jerry Matlock, Longview