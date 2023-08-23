Letter: Take ownership

Take ownership
The USPS and their unethical excuses.
I understand there are times when a package cannot be delivered properly or on time. Life happens. But it’s unethical to leave messages in the system that say the customer refused the package and it will be at the post office for customer pick up.
As customers, we all know we didn’t say that. In many cases, we were home and according to our cameras, we know you were never there. Be warned when you show up at the post office the next day, they will tell you it is out for delivery. Hopefully, you only fall for this once.
Why can’t USPS take ownership of the failed delivery and make their computer entries honest? We don’t care about your delivery metrics and quotas. Yes, they have limited options to answer. Fix them, but don’t lie. It is unethical to blame a customer or send them on a wild goose chase because of your process failures.
All I’m asking is that they take ownership and stop lying about who is at fault. That disgusting policy only makes people’s lives more stressful and wastes their time.
— Donovan Rush, Longview