Letter: Taking action on prescription costs

Action on prescription costs
In Shawn Sams’ letter (“Pharmacy fee needs reform,” Thursday), he expresses concern about sky-high prescription drug prices for community pharmacists and Texans. I agree with Shawn that drugs cost too much. In response to countless conversations with Texas families, I’ve authored two bipartisan bills to help lower these costs.
The Affordable Prescriptions for Patients Act encourages price competition among drug companies by defining anti-competitive patent abuse. The Second Look at Drug Patents Act shines a light on anti-competitive behavior by publishing new drug patents for the public — and other drug companies — to see. I also supported a bill to increase transparency for the costs charged by pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs).
Drug companies that abuse the system to make a profit have run unchecked for too long. By targeting these anti-competitive practices, we can stop bad actors and lower Texans’ cost at the pharmacy.
— John Cornyn, Austin (Cornyn is the senior U.S. senator from Texas)