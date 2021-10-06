Letter: Taking issue with conservatives

Taking issue with conservatives
I’m just reading over the letters to the editor in the Oct. 3 issue, and I’m going to take issue with something.
It is just so utterly rich to hear from conservatives and Trump supporters that anyone other than themselves hates this country.
Conservatives, despite being a minority within our population, have convinced themselves that “America” and their conservative values are one and the same. They’ve also convinced themselves that anyone who doesn’t share their conservative values hates this country.
Spare us the crap.
You don’t get to tell us you love this country while you hate most of the people in it.
– Christopher Crow, Longview