Letter: Tax and spend

Tax and spend
The Federal Reserve chairman must be pulling his hair out. Not only did he mis-judge the scope and duration of inflation in its beginning, now his interest rate increases have been undercut by Joe Biden with his new tax-and-spend law. How more moronic can this administration get?
On one hand, raising interest rates makes it much more difficult to borrow and spend in the private sector. But now, the Biden administration is spending money like mad.
One local says, “Since it’s from Democrats, it’s a good thing!”
Tell yourself that the next time you buy groceries. Inflation was 1% when Trump left office, and now it’s at a 40-year high.
The new spend-and-tax bill is being sold as inflation-reducing. That’s another bad joke.
The Congressional Budget Office says that’s not going to happen. But taxes will go up around 1% for most of us. Corporate taxes will also increase. That’s not inflation-fighting since those increases will be passed on to consumers. That’s probably why President Obama once warned, “You don’t raise taxes during a recession.” He also said on a live microphone (polite version), to not underestimate Joe’s ability to mess things up.
— Gerald Green, Longview