Letter: Tax hikes not needed

Tax hikes not needed
Biden’s proposed tax hikes would affect all income tax brackets, not just those making over $400,000. According to the Tax Foundation, Biden’s proposals would cause all tax brackets to bring home less money. Biden’s proposals would also reduce the gross domestic product by 1.51% over the long term, reduce capital stock by 3.23%, the wage rate by .98% and an estimated 585,000 jobs would be lost.
According to the Tax Foundation, Biden’s proposed tax hikes would bring in $3.2 trillion to $3.8 trillion over 10 years. However, that money is already spent because of other Biden proposed spending on caregiver and environmental programs amounting to nearly $3 trillion. We’ll be fortunate if that’s all those programs cost due to waste, fraud, cost overruns and inefficiency.
Biden’s proposed tax hikes also include raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% and placing an OASI tax rate of 12.4% on those incomes above $400.000 but not on those with incomes above the current cap of $137,700 but less than $400,000.
Proposed tax hikes like these are not what our country needs after hopefully coming out of a pandemic caused by China and a near economic meltdown that seems to have been averted — but we’re not out of the woods yet.
— Don Edson, Avinger