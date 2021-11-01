Letter: Taxes and sense

Taxes and sense
“The rich must pay their fair share” is one of the Democrats’ pet slogans. As usual, it does not hold water. They pay more.
Scott A. Hodge, the president of The Tax Foundation, gave testimony to that fact in March during a Senate Budget Committee hearing. According to his testimony, 53 million low- to middle-income wage earners in America pay no taxes. Six out of 10 U.S. households receive more in benefits than they pay in taxes.
Hodge further testified that the top 1% of wage earners pay 40% of the taxes while only earning 20% of the income. The top 10% of our tax payers pay more than their counterparts worldwide, while our poorest tax payers pay less than their worldwide counterparts. U.S. businesses under the Biden tax code will also pay more than their competitors worldwide have to pay.
These facts cannot be denied. Common sense tells us that by the way our government spends money, it’s not coming from poor Americans. And the poor are certainly not paying the interest on the money our government continues to borrow and spend.
— Gerald Green, Longview