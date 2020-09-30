Letter: Taxpayers deserve better

Taxpayers deserve better
I’ve been stewing since reading your Aug. 30 account of Gregg County’s new budget.
It reminds me that voters tossed out Democrat leadership years ago because of deficit spending and taxation tricks. Today, RINO Judge Bill Stoudt has reverted to those age-old, good ol’ boy tactics of deficit spending and tax dollar manipulation.
Stoudt’s budget had a $2 million dollar deficit, by his own admittance. That is an upside down spending plan. He fills the gap taking funds from the county reserve, which he previously touted as needed for emergencies. The only emergency obvious to taxpayers is Stoudt’s continued drift to the left, on-going lack of leadership and repeated theft of taxpayer dollars. Anytime you hold more money in a reserve than needed, that’s theft. When you budget more expenditures than you have revenues, that’s deficit spending and likewise theft.
And sadly, nobody, including you, Mr. Editor, has the gumption to call him to task over it.
And this guy wants to build a $9 million dollar parking garage, bringing county employees, taxpayers and jury pools into closer contact at a time when we are supposed to be “social distancing”? As Forrest Gump would say, “stupid is as stupid does.” Shameful. Very shameful. Gregg County taxpayers deserve better.
— Bob Gambill, Longview