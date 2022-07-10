Letter: Teach and train

Teach and train
In the last part of the Old Testament, God speaks of the heart of the father shall return to the child.
A young man should be taught to not have sex with any woman that will not be a good mother to his child (bonds of holy matrimony). As the heart of the father returns to the child and as our young men seek the best interest of their children, the heart of the children will return to the fathers.
We have long taught our daughters of virginity, and now we must teach and train our young men of virginity. We can reverse that curse that God brings by repentance and by placing the blood of Jesus over our young ones, both men and women.
May God bless this country.
— Bonnie Parvino, Avinger