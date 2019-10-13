Letter: Teachers are losing the war

Teachers are losing the war
Bless those parents who attended the Elysian Fields ISD school board meeting to “voice their concerns about bullying in the district after the suicide of a sixth grader in September” (news story, Wednesday). Bullying, along with a myriad of other discipline problems overwhelming our public schools would, frankly, disappear if more parents were actually parenting (along with nurturing). Even in this small district, many more parents should have been in attendance.
When neglect, physical, emotional, and sexual abuse, and lack of discipline in the home increasingly affected our students, public schools were given little choice but to address these issues. As an elementary teacher in an at-risk school for over 30 years, I witnessed far too many frightening behaviors. Bullying is just one of them.
We, as educators, were winning some battles but losing the war. Having retired from “stress,” I don’t have to be in the classroom to know we are still losing that war. This young sixth grader’s suicide is one more confirmation for me that we, as a society, aren’t addressing the root causes of students’ behavioral issues.
Not only do students have to worry about being bullied each and every school day, they now have to wonder if the next “shooter” will be at their school.
— Sondra Pickering, Pittsburg