Letter: Telling us not to worry

Telling us not to worry
I appreciated Mr. James Cogar’s letter (July 31) admitting the Afghanistan pullout was mishandled by the administration.
But calling it the “old trope” and minimizing it as a snafu does an injustice to families of those Americans left behind. It is now almost a year since they were left, and I will always remember them in my heart and in my thoughts.
I also appreciate Mr. Cougar clearly stating his case on inflation and other issues. Inflation is world wide, but my concern is what’s being done here in America. Let’s remember the administration told us inflation was only transitory. And just as they said illegal immigrants coming to America was seasonal, they were wrong.
Leftist policies around the nation — such as defund the police or no bail needed and it’s OK to shoplift up to $900 — could be the reason for rampant crime.
High gas prices in our country are directly due to Biden’s war on American oil production. As for the new proposed spending bill, let me quote President Obama. “You don’t raise taxes in a recession.”
But once again, the administration tells us not to worry. I hope they are right. If so, I will gladly admit it.
— Gerald Green, Longview