Letter: Texans killing Texans

Texans killing Texans
What have we fellow Texans witnessed in this past horrific month? Are we now so immune to the slaughter of our fellow men? Are we so concerned and consumed with the idea of being able to protect ourselves as to carry guns and weapons of death even into a house of God?
We as a people of this state that glorifies independence in the spirit of our Lone Star values have come to this. Should we not pause? Should we not pray? Should we not ask those families who have suffered the insufferable? The big question is why?
— Nick Scalco, Longview