Letter: Texas disability mail voting is legal

The Texas Supreme Court reveals voting by mail based on disability in Texas is broadly legal.

The Court writes In Re State of Texas, No. 20-0394 (Tex. May 27, 2020):

1. “The elected officials have placed in the hands of the voter the determination of whether in-person voting will cause a likelihood of injury due to a physical condition.”

2. “ ... the decision to apply to vote by mail based on a disability is the voters.”

3. “ ... the application form (for mail voting) ... requires only that voters check a box indicating whether the reason for seeking a ballot by mail is disability.”

4. “ ... the Election Code does not require election clerks to “investigate each applicant’s disability.”

This broad language refutes the notion it is illegal or fraud to have a large number of mail ballots cast on the basis of disability. No voter who signs a mail ballot application requested on disability has to give any reason why such a request is or was made.

We in Gregg County will wait probably forever for any criminal prosecutions based on a large number of disability mail ballots. If one, it won’t succeed at trial, or on appeal for sure.

— Frank Supercinski, Longview

