Letter: Texas still wants you

Texas still wants you
Lyle Lovett once sang a song about Texas called “That’s Right (You’re Not from Texas).”
It told those that were new to Texas that Texas wanted them. As one that can trace his Texas heritage to the days of the Texas Republic, I can say it’s true, we do. You all have a good reason for coming here, I’m very sure.
It has happened many times before. In the 1970s when the economy was going down the tubes elsewhere, Texas was an oasis. I can recall seeing lots of out of state license plates in Houston at the time, mostly from Michigan.
The work ethic and skills they brought with them were a boon to our state. Texas has remained an oasis since then for those seeking a higher and nicer quality of life. Here in Texas, you don’t have to pay an income tax, then watch it wasted by politicians. Also, tax incentives for businesses make it an attractive place to relocate.
We are not a nanny state, and big government control over our daily lives is totally unacceptable to us. I hope you find us all welcoming to you and that Texas is everything you hoped for and that you remain here.
— Gerald Green, Longview