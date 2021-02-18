Letter: Texit doesn't make sense

Texit doesn’t make sense
Last week, Preston Lewis of Kilgore (letter, Feb. 14) suggested that Texas should leave the Union and become its own country again. His reasons where that U.S. citizens would have to submit to “the Green New Deal, the demands of the Equality Act, the Neo-Marxism and the threat to our right to bear arms.” He suggests that we would not have to deal with any of that if we simply became our own country again with our own embassies, currency and laws.
While I am pretty sure that exiting the Unites States is not allowed by the Constitution, my main question beyond that would be this: Would you want to live in a tiny country on the border of a huge country with those “problems”? If Texas were its own country, then the U.S. would lose its largest Republican state. It would lose 10% of its conservatism and would no longer be able to counter the yet-unaccomplished legislation listed above. It would be so much harder to affect the government as a foreign entity that it would as a voting population.
If Texas left the U.S., I submit, that we would suddenly have as much influence on our neighboring nation as (insert any small nation you’ve forgotten existed here.)
— Reba Hamilton, Longview