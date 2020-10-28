Letter: Thank you, Crisman

Thank you, Crisman
It has recently been announced that The Crisman School on Eastman Road will close as of Oct. 30. For those of you who do not know the history of the school, I want to share a short version.
It was founded in 1969 as Windamere School to serve children with learning differences. Windamere was housed in church facilities then. In 1983, the school was gifted a new permanent home on Eastman Road. Since that time it has served hundreds of students and families. There are endless success stories! There have been amazing teachers and staff, along with memories of hard work and fun raising money for the nonprofit school. Many friendships have come from all of this. So many organizations also were a special part of the school. It took dedication and love to help the students learn in an environment that was designed for each one there. That is what Crisman was known for.
It is a sad time to see the school is temporarily closing. They, the board, plan on reopening the fall school year in 2021. This will allow them time to reorganize and hopefully return to continue the legacy of Windamere/Crisman School.
I personally want to thank each and every person that has attended Crisman, donated to Crisman, taught at Crisman, and in any way been a part of Crisman. Each of you has truly touched lives and made a difference to so many through these 50-plus years. Thank you for your dedication and love.
— Brenda Liverman, Longview