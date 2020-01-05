Letter: Thank you for Angel Tree help

Thank you for Angel Tree help
Each of the 29 years that Havertys Angel Tree has worked with schools and families to provide Christmas to children in our area has been such a rewarding time. This year, we served over 500 children. We are so grateful to everyone for their dedication and hundreds of hours of service.
As in years past, we are thankful to Jimmy and Karen Dunn for hosting our kickoff breakfast, after which we put up the trees at both Chick-fil-A locations along with the one at Havertys. This allows everyone a chance to select the Angel they want to shop for. Working with Newgate Mission is an added help to reach those in need. All of this is a blessing to each and every family.
Thank you to all of the individuals, church groups, garden clubs and families that are the heroes to these children. Their expression of love and caring always makes a difference. Thank you also to Simple Custodial Services for hosting an event to raise funds for Angel Tree. Blessings abound.
Last but not least is a special thank you to Havertys in Longview for providing us a place to display the Angel Tree in their store. The employees are always so helpful. The use of their warehouse to organize and deliver bags is a huge help and allows the many volunteers to be Santa.
All this adds up to a big thank you to everyone. Without each and every one of you, we could not do what we do each year. Happy 2020 to all!
— Jerry Gardner, Nan Gardner and Waynell Kuhlman, Longview