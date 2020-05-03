Letter: Thank you, grocery workers

Thank you grocery workers
In this time of recognizing people on the front lines during the pandemic, I want to recognize those on the front lines of our grocery stores. For me it is Brookshire’s at Mineola. What an amazing job they have done.
Medical people are getting a lot of appreciation and well deserved, but 99% of us aren’t seeing them. But the grocery store staffs are daily serving others who may or may not have the virus. They must be getting weary by now as they are required to direct customers in procedures for shopping and deal with the fact many items are limited.
Brookshire’s revamped the Mineola store recently and it turned out to be especially helpful for the current distancing practices. The aisles are wider, and it is just more open. And of course the store is always clean.
I want to express my appreciation for each one of you and pray for your rest and health. And for store managers and executives, may God bless you and guide you as you make decisions and adjust to recover from this stressful time.
— Vivian Cox, Mineola