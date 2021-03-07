Letter: Thank you, Longview police

Thank you, Longview police
Sunday, Feb. 21, with the storm over and roads somewhat driveable, my wife left for church. As I was preparing to leave minutes later in my car, my cell phone rang. My wife’s car, only two blocks away, had slid on the ice and snow and was now stuck, and as she tried to walk back to our home had fallen. Finding her still on the ground and near to our house, my daughter and grandaughter and I got her into the house.
I drove around to where her car was and ended up sliding and stuck also. I called 911 and explained there were no injuries but had two cars stuck ad could use help if possible.
They sent Longview police Officer Johnson. He tried pushing by hand, which didn’t work, and then took his floor mats out of his vehicle to put under my tires for traction while pushing and me lightly gasing it, and it worked.
This strong and courteous young man came to the rescue and immediately gave the help I needed, of whom I am very grateful. Thank you, Officer Johnson, for a job well done.
— Wesley Anderson, Longview