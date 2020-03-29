Letter: Thank you, Longview

Thank you, Longview
My son and I drove to Longview from Denver last weekend to get his things from his dorm room at LeTourneau University. He was scheduled to graduate in May, but due to concerns with COVID-19, the university canceled its graduation ceremony (news story, March 17).
I don’t know when we will get back to Longview, but I wanted to thank everyone in the city for your wonderful hospitality. I always loved my visits to Longview and talking with many of the people working at the stores, hotels, and restaurants.
When I dropped him off in August of his freshman year, a woman working at the Sleep Inn told me she would be praying for my son while he was at LeTourneau. That touched my heart and I remembered her every time I was in Longview.
I found many wonderful restaurants over the past four years, and my son found many during his time in Longview. Thankfully, we were able to visit two of those last Saturday even though we had to order take-out.
The first was Fat Boyzzz. The staff there were very pleasant, thanking us for our order. They even remembered my son from his dorm’s frequent visits for their delicious hamburgers.
The second was Dudley’s Cajun Cafe. I’ve found their Cajun food to be amazing and will especially miss it! We’ve gotten to know several of the wait staff and enjoy talking with Dudley.
We made an excellent decision in choosing LeTourneau University for my son’s college education and the city of Longview greatly enhanced his time while attending classes there.
Thank you again. We will be back to enjoy more of your friendly city.
— Jim Wert, Centennial, Colorado