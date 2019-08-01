Letter: Thank you, Longview

Thank you, Longview
We would like to thank Longview for hosting the 2019 Ranger Texas State Youth Baseball Tournament. It was a week ago today as this is written that Atlanta 14U won its championship game in one of the most memorable, intense, spectacular and longest games ever.
Longview Lear Park is one of our favorite baseball complexes. Its commitment to meeting the needs of the teams, coaches, sponsors and fans is excellent. We appreciate everyone involved in making our experience at the park a very enjoyable and fun place with amazing people.
The hotel accommodations at Best Western in Longview were incredible. We blocked 11 rooms with them. Impeccable manager and staff, professional and caring. They went over and above their responsibilities. Gave the boys late night swim after their win, late checkouts and were very helpful. And I’d like to recognize the restaurants for their excellent services.
See you next year, Longview!
— Shong Shepherd, Atlanta