Letter: Thank you, officers

Thank you, officers
On the morning of Jan. 16, my son and stepson were involved in a serious accident on 43 North in Marshall.
I would like to thank all the officers working the scene and also the paramedics. Officers are getting a bad rap at this time. That was not the case with these officers, and yes they are white and we are Black.
They were very helpful and sympathetic. If any of them said a cross word, I don’t know a thing about it.
Please thank them, and all of them need a raise.
— Dorothy Gooch, Marshall