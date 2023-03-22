Letter: Thank you to community heroes

Thank you to community heroes
Help can’t wait when emergencies strike — whether it’s for the family displaced after a home fire, a patient needing a blood transfusion, or a military member deployed during a family crisis.
In these dire moments, American Red Cross East Texas Chapter volunteers, blood donors and supporters provide relief and hope, helping to ensure that their neighbors never face these and countless other crises alone. We are here in Longview. Join us at RedCross.org/volunteer .
The Red Cross mission wouldn’t be possible without these community heroes, and we are proud to honor their dedication during our 80th annual Red Cross Month celebration this March.
In 2022 across East Texas, the Red Cross:
Responded to more than 55 disasters;
Helped more than 110 families;
Installed more than 210 smoke detectors;
Hosted three blood drives;
Trained more than 1,350 people on how to do CPR, use an AED and perform first aid; and
Provided service to more than 120 cases involving the men and women in our military.
On behalf of those we serve, we thank everyone who makes our lifesaving work possible.
— Karen Holt, executive director, American Red Cross East Texas Chapter