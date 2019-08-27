Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Letter: Thanks for a job well done

Thanks for a job well done

After the May 8 storm here in Longview, we detected sewage in the stream that runs behind our home off Bill Owens Parkway. Phone calls ensued and Rick Evans, Steve Pirtle and Water Supervisor Brian Richardson assessed the situation. In the course of required repairs to the sewer line other deteriorated fixtures were discovered that required four or five weeks of hard work behind and through our property.

Access for repairs required travel through our newly established lawn and sprinkler system, so with some concerns I watched the progress in and out of our property. Heavy equipment, big dump trucks, city vehicles and concrete trucks. Through it all supervisor Brian Richardson kept us informed and reassured sometimes three and four times a day. The crew Mr. Richardson brought to our job was not only efficient and courteous, but worked hard to limit any unnecessary damages.

Now the work is done, the damage to our yard completely restored and these guys from the Longview Utilities Department deserve more than this letter can do, but this is a start. A great job from a crew of obviously well trained and concerned men. Thanks for taking pride in what you do, and doing it well. I’m proud to live in a city in which these things matter to everyone.

– Stan Wiley, Longview

Today's Bible verse

“Many nations will be joined with the Lord in that day and will become my people. I will live among you and you will know that the Lord Almighty has sent me to you.”

Zechariah 2:11

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Upcoming Events

Featured Businesses

Find a local business