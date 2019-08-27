Letter: Thanks for a job well done

Thanks for a job well done
After the May 8 storm here in Longview, we detected sewage in the stream that runs behind our home off Bill Owens Parkway. Phone calls ensued and Rick Evans, Steve Pirtle and Water Supervisor Brian Richardson assessed the situation. In the course of required repairs to the sewer line other deteriorated fixtures were discovered that required four or five weeks of hard work behind and through our property.
Access for repairs required travel through our newly established lawn and sprinkler system, so with some concerns I watched the progress in and out of our property. Heavy equipment, big dump trucks, city vehicles and concrete trucks. Through it all supervisor Brian Richardson kept us informed and reassured sometimes three and four times a day. The crew Mr. Richardson brought to our job was not only efficient and courteous, but worked hard to limit any unnecessary damages.
Now the work is done, the damage to our yard completely restored and these guys from the Longview Utilities Department deserve more than this letter can do, but this is a start. A great job from a crew of obviously well trained and concerned men. Thanks for taking pride in what you do, and doing it well. I’m proud to live in a city in which these things matter to everyone.
– Stan Wiley, Longview