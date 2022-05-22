Letter: Thanks for graduation series

Thanks for graduation series
Thank you, Yoleyne Romero and Jo Lee Ferguson, for your series on high school graduates who have faced hard time before graduating.
We needed to see those articles to be able to focus on how fortunate we really have been. Carter Rogas and Luke Davis gave us a second look at why graduation is so important.
It really touched me to realize the importance of the high school diploma. There are many students who graduated this year and don’t realize how important that high school diploma really is. The two you focused on will be going on, taking the lessons they learned to help us regain the USA as we know it should be!
God bless all the graduates as they begin their new lives and remember the good support they received through parents, coaches, teachers and churches.
Keep up the good work pointing out what is happening in our area. You might start by rerunning this series again.
— June Strohsahl, Longview
Editor’s note: The series of profiles on high school graduates continues through Friday.