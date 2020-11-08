Letter: Thanks for new polling site

Thanks for new polling site
I would like to say thank you to Judge Bill Stoudt and the county commissioners for opening the new polling place at the Community Connections building rather than using Pine Tree High School.
I have worked elections for many years at PTHS, and the new location provided voters with several positives — parking near the polling place enabled our voters, especially our seniors, a short walk rather than the lengthy one at the high school.
Handicapped parking also was nearby, and this was a help for those who needed closer parking. Another plus was for the high school drama department, which always has a production scheduled near Election Day.
Our being in the theater lobby often interfered with their activities preparing for their production as well as our trying to be sure only voters were in the polling place.
I think this was a win for the school and the voters. I hope you will continue to use the Community Connections building for future elections.
— Holley Noon, Longview