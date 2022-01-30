Letter: Thanks for voting fraud story

Thanks for voting fraud story
Thank you, Jo Lee Ferguson, for your informative article in Sunday’s News-Journal (Jan. 23).
The well-documented article examined mail-in ballot fraud, which has been a problem in Gregg county for decades.
This past summer, our Texas Legislature passed the Voter Integrity Bill to provide more tools to our Legislature to prosecute and discourage all types of voter fraud. This bill will hopefully encourage good, honest people to run for office and not buy elections for their vote.
The Texas Secretary of State released an audit of the 2020 election on New Year’s Day and that did not include the fraudulent mail-in ballots cast. We have an election coming up this year, and all of us should want it to be fair and honest.
Jo Lee, you showed how our assisted living facilities are being targeted for fraud.
Voting by mail is a privilege, but we don’t want it to be misused for fraud
I would encourage all of you to reread this article. Thanks again to the Longview News-Journal for publishing this article.
— June Strohsahl, Longview