Letter: Thanks, Knights of Pythias

Thanks, Knights of Pythias
Right in the middle of downtown Longview on Center Street is a building you have probably passed a million times.
The sign there in neon red “K of P Lodge” signals an American fraternity just a little younger than the city of Longview itself. The Knights of the Pythias (Lodge 26) is full of men who are passionate about helping their community.
Their fraternal order follows three guiding principles: Friendship, charity and benevolence. The Longview Public Library has had the great pleasure of working with the members of the Knights of the Pythias for over six years, and their help has been unwavering.
To date, they have graciously donated 78 bicycles through their Read and Ride program to our Summer Reading Club participants. As well as over $2,500 has been donated for new books to give out at our annual Photos with Santa event.
We are so lucky to have the K of P Lodge nestled right here in our downtown. I am proud to tell readers all about the great work they are modestly doing and highly encourage everyone to follow them on social media or consider joining their noble efforts to help Longview thrive.
— Jennifer Eldridge, Longview Public Library director