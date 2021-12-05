Letter: Thanks, LPD

Thanks, LPD
With all of the negative press on police departments, I wanted to take a moment and brag on our Longview Police Department.
I am one of the three owners of a local sports bar that experienced the horrifying call late at night that there had been a shooting at our place. Upon arriving at the scene, there were lights everywhere, EMS had already taken the injured person to the hospital and the police department had already taped off a large portion of the parking lot and large part of the inside as a crime scene.
In talking with many of the officers and investigators onsite, they demonstrated a genuine feeling of understanding on what we were going through. The professionalism that we experienced with all officers and detectives was incredible.
My wish would be that all of our Lodge family be able to shake every officer’s and detective’s hand and thank them for what they do every day.
Thank you everyone at the Longview police and EMS.
— Michael Benham, Longview