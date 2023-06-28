Letter: Thanks, Super 1

Thanks, Super 1
When Longview and the surrounding area lost power, I was surprised and disappointed that the city of Longview did not offer water, ice and other necessities to help people cope until power was restored.
I realized this is not the city’s responsibility, although, other areas, without the resources Longview has, offered water, ice and meals.
Longview should have stepped up to the plate to provide these services. Who did? Super 1, a Brookshires company. They offered water, ice and ready to eat meals.
Also, looking back when Longview lost a large water distribution line on the loop and 90% of the city was out of water, which is the responsibility of the city, did they offer water, ice, etc.? No. Look up and who has cases and truck-loads of water to offer the public — Super 1.
I realize losing a main water line is a rare occasion, but it can happen, and it did.
Longview should implement a strategic plan for these occasions. It may only happen once in a 100 years, but it can happen.
Once again, everything needs a worst-case scenario plan.
Thanks, Super 1 for being a good neighbor and being available for the city when were are in need.
— Rusty Tucker, Longview