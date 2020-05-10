Letter: Thanks, Texas Virtual Academy

Thanks, Texas Virtual Academy
I’m a rising senior at Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville. In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, I’d like to thank my amazing teachers for seeing me through times both good and bad, and for encouraging me to be the best student I can be.
Since I have dyslexia, I have been encouraged to learn even more. I struggled through middle school and the first few years of high school. However, when I made the leap to Texas Virtual Academy, I was welcomed by the community with open arms. My teachers allow me flexibility yet still push me to master my classes. I am now a straight A student and a member of the National Honors Society. The academy also supports me in all my passions, including my love for community service and giving back. With the academy’s support, I have logged more than 100 hours of service in the Green Cord program and at my local food bank.
None of this would be possible without the mentorship and guidance of my teachers. Now, I can’t wait to go to college. My teachers have taught me to take ownership of my own education. Thank you, teachers. You’ve shaped me to be a better student but also a better woman.
— Kaylee Porter, Willis