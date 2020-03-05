Letter: Thanks to all who helped us

Thanks to all who helped us
We would like to thank all the people who came to our rescue Feb. 21 when we had an accident at East Hawkins Parkway and Tryon Road.
Everyone was so helpful, especially one gentleman who even climbed in our car and got it turned around and back on the road. I have forgotten his name but he truly was a good Samaritan. Then, we want to thank the policeman, M. Blackwell, who followed us home, making sure we got home safely.
This was a scary experience for us but renews the fact that Longview is truly a caring community and we are blessed to live here. Thanks to all of you who helped us.
— Ken and Janene Humphrey, Longview