Letter: Thanks to our military

Thanks to our military
To our many active military members, their families and veterans of all wars and mission assignments: I need you to know how much you are appreciated. Maybe we don’t realize how much we admire and appreciate you until a 9/11 attack or we see the ongoing ill-advised pulling out of Afghanistan, but I believe all, minus a very few, Americans feel great gratitude to you and for you.
I come from a large, three gold star, military family and understand many of your challenges. I, and like-minded Americans, want you to know that none of what is unfolding in Afghanistan or the withdrawal from Vietnam some 45 years ago was a fault of the rank and file of our heroic military.
You, as always, served and serve at the command of civilian leaders that for the most part intend to form policies for the good of Americans in uniform and the people you have helped over many decades. I know how proud I’ve been to see you help in the world’s greatest disasters — delivering life-saving medical treatment and supplies, food and water, building schools and hospitals, rescuing the innocent and fighting evil in many countries .
May God bless you in your missions in or out of the military.
— Shawna Spencer, Gilmer