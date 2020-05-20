Letter: Thanks to those on nursing home front lines

Control, prevention keeps nursing home residents safe

On behalf of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, I’d like to thank all those who work in nursing facilities — doctors, nurses, food preparers, housekeepers and others — for their unwavering dedication to compassionately caring for the vulnerable residents who are relying on them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These facilities have been on the front lines of the pandemic and our hearts are with all of those who have been affected by this virus and their families.

We at CMS share the goal of keeping nursing facility residents safe and healthy. Under President Trump’s leadership, we are using CMS’s regulatory authority to facilitate residents’ care and ensure long-term care facilities have the guidance they need to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

By employing effective infection control and prevention, coordinating with local and state health authorities and showing patience and kindness to others we can beat the virus, reopen America, and keep our nursing home residents safe and healthy.

— Seema Verma, Washington, D.C.

(Verma is administrator of CMS)

Today's Bible verse

“After they prayed, the place where they were meeting was shaken. And they were all filled with the Holy Spirit and spoke the word of God boldly.”

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business