Letter: Thanks, Upshur Rural Electric

Thanks, Upshur Rural Electric
I just wanted to extend a warm thank you to all the workers and staff at Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative.
Longview has had one of the wettest fall/springs on record with 44.92 inches year to date compared to the average of 29.96, and December 2018 being the seventh wettest on record. When you combine the tremendous amounts of rain we have seen and the magnificent towering pines we all love, you will find uprooted trees with the slightest of storms.
The co-op has done such a wonderful job handling Mother Nature’s messes lately and they deserve nothing but praise. I remember what it was like seven to 10 years ago, where we had constant outages with absolutely no communication and days before electricity was restored. Lately, our outages have been exponentially shorter than in the past and I can always count on an update on Facebook or a helpful representative when I call.
Being in a small town has advantages and disadvantages. I have come to accept that the environment that makes me love living in East Texas is one that can cause complications to our infrastructures, but then I also remember that electricity didn’t come to our area until roughly the ‘40s and ‘50s.
Thankfully we have a co-op that truly cares and I feel is doing an exceptional job.
Thank you to everyone at Upshur Rural for all you do!
– A. Watson, Diana