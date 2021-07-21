Letter: That's my freedom

That’s my freedom
Those who have read my letters probably understand I’m a conservative. I’m also a veteran and world traveler and as such have received vaccines for about every vaccine-prevented disease known to man.
I also waited my turn and got the Pfizer vaccine. Why you ask? The vaccine was made in record time and released under emergency authorization. Holdouts keep saying there are side effects. News flash for ya’ll — all vaccines and meds can have side effects.
What I do know is this: the virus and its mutations will be either asymptomatic, cause a medium to high level of illness, or kill you. If you have core morbidity issues, the likelihood of death rises exponentially. Based on how the virus manifests itself in your body, you can have a 1 in 3 chance of dying, and that can go much, much higher if you’re overweight (65% of the U.S. population), a smoker, asthmatic, ethnic minority and dozens of other morbidity and heredity issues.
But this is America (for now), so you do have the freedom to be a moron and not get vaccinated.
As for me I’m happy as a clam knowing that I’m 95%-plus protected. Virus anxiety? Got none. That’s my freedom.
— Amos Snow III, Longview