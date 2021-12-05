You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: The answer

The answer

In answer to June Strohsahl’s question in the Dec. 2 paper of “Who really is our president?” (letter), the answer is George Soros and Barack Obama.

— P. A. Almquist, Marshall

