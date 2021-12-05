The answer
In answer to June Strohsahl’s question in the Dec. 2 paper of “Who really is our president?” (letter), the answer is George Soros and Barack Obama.
— P. A. Almquist, Marshall
Updated: December 5, 2021 @ 8:08 am
