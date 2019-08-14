Letter: The balloon race's lesson

Great Texas Balloon Race board of directors:
George Santayana said, “Those who don’t learn history are doomed to repeat it.”
In 1967 Ed Sullivan ordered Jim Morrison of the band the Doors to change the lyrics of “Light my Fire” from “Girl, we couldn’t get much higher” to “Girl, we couldn’t get much better,” thinking “higher” was a drug reference. Of course, Morrison sang it his way. Told he would never play there again, Morrison famously said, “Hey, man, we just did the Sullivan show.”
You knew what Koe Wetzel was like Before you hired him. Why are you surprised?
To prevent further embarrassment, why don’t you consider using some of the Christian bands the Belcher Center uses. I promise they would never do that.
Or if you just stick to tried-and-true entertainers with a history of not shocking people, you would probably be better off.
Bruce Stanton, Kilgore