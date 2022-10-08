Letter: The benefits of reading

The benefits of reading
Reading is an undervalued skill with many benefits, such as creativity, focus and understanding. As a small library owner and someone who regularly visits libraries, I dare say I am practiced in the art of reading.
I’ve seen quite a few commonalities in those who dedicate time to reading. They display the ability to articulate thoughts clearly and communicate ideas. For example, I often find that when most people are frustrated, they cannot express their frustration coherently. Their words express their anger, but not in a way that other people can understand them.
Reading engages the brain in a way not often exercised these days; it requires focus and creativity. These enable the reader to visualize the concepts within books. Reading creates a mind more readily able to articulate thoughts and communicate ideas. Understanding is a vital part of communication. Learning to see an author’s point of view and the flow of their thoughts is a crucial way to gain insight.
Through reading, we gain focus, creativity and understanding. Let’s learn to express ourselves healthily through reading and guide our growth as communicators and thinkers.
— Charlie O'Neal, Big Sandy