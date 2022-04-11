Letter: The Bucha massacre

The Bucha massacre
We all remember the comic strip, “Peanuts.” In the comic, there is Charlie Brown, Lucy and the football. Lucy always talks gullible Charlie into having another shot at kicking the football, and she always jerks the football away at the crucial moment. And Charlie is always persuaded that it will be different this time.
To me this is where we the public are like Charlie and our media and government persuading us to get on board for another war, a raise in the Pentagon budget or another military adventure. And there is always the tantalizing appeal that they wouldn’t lie to us again, but they do.
Now it is the Bucha massacre, which if we were a little skeptical, we might ask these questions. Why are the U.S. and the E.U. preventing the U.N. from conducting an investigation into the allegations? Why, after the Russians left on March 30, was the mayor of Bucha all smiles and celebrations with no mention of a Russian massacre on March 31? Yet 4 days later, there all these bodies on the major streets? Funny, all of the bodies had white arm bands, which citizens used to pass the Russians without harm. No WW3.
— Jerry King, Longview