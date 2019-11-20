Letter: The circus in Washington

The circus in Washington
What is wrong with the people of America? This circus going on in Washington is pathetic! Regardless of which party you belong to anyone with a brain can see what is going on is just a bunch of mad Democrats. The money they are spending on this witch hunt could be well spent on hungry, homeless people. Why are they not taking care of business as they should?
I hope every Democrat gets voted out of office in the next election. Surely there are smart people out there that could well serve the Democratic Party. Pelosi and Schiff are a pathetic pair and make me ashamed of our government. They need to get on their knees and seek the Lord. The media, including the newspapers, all seem to lean toward the liberal bunch. What a shame.
— Doris Hollister, Carthage